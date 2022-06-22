Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.48

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and traded as high as $27.90. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 2,495,320 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

