Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Shares Up 4.2%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.82 and last traded at $42.30. 94,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 100,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.