Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Position Increased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Shares of PZA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 10,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

