Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Man Group plc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $282.21. 1,539,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,014,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.66 and its 200 day moving average is $343.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

