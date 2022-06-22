Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $277.90 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

