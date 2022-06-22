Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 12.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $278.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.