Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is MCIA Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.8% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.38. 116,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,244. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.