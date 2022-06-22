Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.34

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and traded as low as $44.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF shares last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 10,654 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)

PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Growth Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Small Cap Growth Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a 10-factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.