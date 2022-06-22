Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.89

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $9.99. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 130,094 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 248,221 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 882,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.