Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned 0.18% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of VTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 20,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,167. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.