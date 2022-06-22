Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7252 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

OTCMKTS ITCFY opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Get Investec Group alerts:

About Investec Group (Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.