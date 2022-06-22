Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7252 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.
OTCMKTS ITCFY opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.
About Investec Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investec Group (ITCFY)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.