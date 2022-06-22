Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (AXON, CC, CPWHF, EME, HSTM, KNYJY, MAS, MLSPF, NWL, REXR)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 21st:

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.