Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (AXON, CC, CPWHF, EME, HSTM, KNYJY, MAS, MLSPF, NWL, REXR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 21st:

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

