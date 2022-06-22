Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

IOVA stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 156,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,262 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,183,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

