IP Group (LON:IPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.95

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.95 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 70.15 ($0.86), with a volume of 120901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.10 ($0.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 162 ($1.98) to GBX 147 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.85. The stock has a market cap of £724.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

In other IP Group news, insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.04), for a total value of £29,014.75 ($35,539.87).

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

