iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.66. 3,165,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.
