IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

