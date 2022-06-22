IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.25.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. On average, research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
