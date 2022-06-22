IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $2.65. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 83,131 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 212.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.