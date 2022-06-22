IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:IRS opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.77.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.