iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 7.9% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 16,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

