iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.