iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ITOT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 16,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,460. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15.
