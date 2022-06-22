iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 2.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.
IUSV traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 1,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,871. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.