iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Decreased by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after buying an additional 4,569,874 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,437 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. 24,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,831. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

