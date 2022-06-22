iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 166,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

