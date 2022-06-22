iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.6% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,241,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,936,000 after buying an additional 61,813 shares during the period. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,204,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,778. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.