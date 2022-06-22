iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Decreased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,511 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05.

