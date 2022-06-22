iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 4.4% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. 14,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

