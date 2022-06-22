iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Raised by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 2.1% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 26,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,106. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

