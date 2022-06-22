iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lowered its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of IXG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,856. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

