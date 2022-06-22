iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.98

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 2408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 515,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,851,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,627,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.