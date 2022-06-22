iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 3.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 2,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.