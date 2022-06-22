iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 1.90% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,717,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000.

NASDAQ:WOOD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.542 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

