iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.29. 49,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 457,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $23,421,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $4,937,000.

