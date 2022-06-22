iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Position Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

ILCG stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65.

