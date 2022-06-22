iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Position Lifted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

