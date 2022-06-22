iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,979,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000.

IMCV stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. 41,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $71.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

