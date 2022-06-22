iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Trading Up 1.7%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 3,958,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,535,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.
