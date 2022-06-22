iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 263,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,812,628. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

