iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lessened by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. 1,858,364 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

