iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Increased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 10.7% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,685,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,101.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 7,396,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

