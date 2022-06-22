iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) is First Affirmative Financial Network’s 3rd Largest Position

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. 1,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,371. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

