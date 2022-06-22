iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.27. 2,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

