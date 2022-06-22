iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.28

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.28 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 35414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

