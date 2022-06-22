iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,987. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

