iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $105.74. 96,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

