iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

