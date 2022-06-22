iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

IWF traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $216.21. 63,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,755. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

