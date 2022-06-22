iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 129.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day moving average of $198.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.