iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $224.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.